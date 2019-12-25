Indian American veterinarian Dr. Jack (Jagjit) S. Brar Dec. 11 was elected as a member of the Chicago Veterinary Medical Association board.
Brar’s election came during the association’s annual meeting at the McDonald Hamburger University in Oak Brook, Illinois.
Previously, Brar served as president, vice president and executive board member of the CVMA. In 2018, he was honored with the Lifetime Merit Award by the association.
Brar has been a veterinarian for more than five decades and has owned Dorchester Animal Hospital for nearly four decades, as well as the Palos Pet Clinic for 14 years.
After earning his veterinary medicine degree, Brar joined the University of Minnesota where he went on to obtain his master of science in veterinary medicine in 1978, according to his bio.
His research on IBR and BVD was published in the AVMA’s Research Journal. Brar has served various professional associations for the last 20 years, including secretary, vice president and president of the CVMA, which is among the largest regional veterinary medical associations.
Additionally, Brar is a third-time president of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations for the Veterinary Board. Board members are appointed by the governor’s office and handles consumer complaints, grants licenses to veterinarians and protects the interest of animal care providers, the bio said.
Brar was also an executive board member of the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association for three years; a member of the Cook County Executive Board University of Illinois Extension; and a chair nomination committee for four years, it said.
Over the years, Brar has received numerous awards for his services and profession. He has been honored with service meritorious awards from the ISVMA, the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Alumni, and the CVMA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.