Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Society for Science & the Public held its annual Science Talent Search virtually July 29, with several Indian American high school seniors finishing in the top 10 and one, Jagdeep Bhatia, taking second.
Bhatia finished only behind the grand prize $250,000 winner Lillian Peterson, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, in the country’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.
For placing in second place, Bhatia, 18, of Green Brook, New Jersey, won $175,000.
The Indian American teen was chosen as runner-up for developing two fast and simple machine learning algorithms for computer programs that are attempting to learn new concepts under the tutelage of an instructor, either a computer or human, according to a news release.
His algorithms do not only ask random questions but, like a savvy detective, ask just the right ones. His AI algorithms could help train robots and other automated devices faster and easier, it said.
For the first time in its 78-year history, the competition took place virtually, in order to keep finalists and their families safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Forty finalists were honored during a virtual award ceremony. More than $1.8 million was awarded to the finalists, who were evaluated based on the scientific rigor of their projects, their exceptional problem-solving abilities and their potential to become scientific leaders.
In total, 10 students were chosen as winners for their work, with Rohan Wagh of Portland, Oregon, finishing ninth and Arjun Neervannan of Irvine, California, placing 10th.
Wagh received a $50,000 award for his development of a bacteria-powered sensor system that can send farmers up-to-date measurements of soil moisture and nutrient conditions, which could reduce the amount of irrigation water wasted.
His design includes microbial fuel cell modules as sensors and an algorithm he wrote to interpret the data and generate a map of soil conditions. He believes his system could improve water use and increase crop yields for around $100 per acre, the release said.
Neervannan received a $40,000 award for his development of an AI software designed to identify hateful or toxic content, often a form of cyberbullying, online with less bias than current programs.
Algorithms with built-in biases that associate toxicity with racial, gender and other such identity terms can result in inappropriate censoring of productive discussions. Arjun believes his scalable, automated debiasing process produces a more accurate and fair AI model, the release said.
“Congratulations to the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2020 winners,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science & the Public, publisher of Science News and a 1985 Science Talent Search alumna. “Students like Lillian Petersen are the stewards of our future. The current pandemic has made it clear how important science is to our wellbeing. With these finalists at the forefront of scientific and engineering discovery, I know we are in good hands. They will be solving the world’s most intractable problems.”
The Regeneron Science Talent Search provides a national stage for the best and brightest young minds to present their original research ideas to leading scientists. The competition celebrates the hard work and creativity of students who are using research as activism to spark conversation, effect change and lead many of society’s most pressing issues.
“I’m amazed by the tenacity of this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists, many of whom are seeking solutions to our greatest global challenges, and who rolled with the punches while competing during an unprecedented global pandemic,” said Leonard S. Schleifer, co-founder, president and chief executive of Regeneron. “Congratulations to the winners, and welcome to the community of Science Talent Search alumni who have displayed remarkable scientific curiosity and leveraged their experience to make a difference in the sciences and beyond.”
The remaining 30 finalists each received $25,000. These students will join the ranks of other Science Talent Search alumni, many of whom have gone on to have world-changing careers in STEM fields, and some of whom have earned the most esteemed honors in science and math, including the Nobel Prize, National Medal of Science and MacArthur Foundation Fellowships.
In total, Regeneron awarded $3.1 million in prizes through the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2020, including $2,000 to each of the top scholars and their schools.
The Regeneron Science Talent Search, a program of Society for Science & the Public since 1942, is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.
Each year, around 2,000 student entrants submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study and are judged by leading experts in their fields. Unique among high school competitions in the U.S. and around the world, the Regeneron Science Talent Search focuses on identifying, inspiring and engaging the nation’s most promising young scientists who are creating the ideas that could solve society’s most urgent challenges.
