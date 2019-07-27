NORWALK, Calif. — Jagriti, a non-profit organization founded by Indian American Kamlesh Chauhan, celebrated International Refugee Day July 7 at the Sanatan Dharma Temple here. The theme of the event was “Himalaya Ke Godh Se.”
Jagriti, which means “awakening” in Hindi and is based in Cerritos, Calif., was established in 1984 by a dedicated group of six community social workers who came together to raise awareness about domestic abuse (men, women) in the Indian American community and to encourage people to seek help for safety.
Keshav Patel and Villas Jadhav from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad were honored by Jagriti for their exemplary services towards the community. Patel and Yadav both made a donation to Jagriti on stage while encouraging the community to do the same.
Vasu Pawar from Indo American Cultural Society of North America honored Chauhan for her exemplary and selfless service towards the community in the past 39 years.
Jagriti founders and co-founders include Chauhan, Ranjun K. Chauhan, Aparna Hand, Sunita Singh, Rani Kuusto, Dr. Parvin Syal, Ramesh Mahajan, Harish Dhruv and Rangaesh Gadasalli. Supporters for the event included Dr. Amrit Nehru and Parvin Sayal.
The emcees of the event, Bani Mukherjee and Sunny Singh, spoke about Jagriti’s mission statement of uniting the community.
The event focused on showcasing the plight of refuges from Baluchistan and Sindh and Kashmiri Hindus. The evening’s program included a beautiful and heart-touching monologue on Sindh by ‘Miss India North America 2018’ Vinita Khilnani, and another monologue on Kashmir called “Tears of Paradise” by Vimal Moorty, who was ‘Mr. India North America 2018’, and by Amrit Nehru.
Dhwani Shah presented a heart-touching monologue on Baluchistan entitled, “Kale Ped Ki Gatha, Third War of Panipat,” which was written by Chauhan.
Various awards were presented at the event to individuals, including Aparna Hande and Vilas Jadhav for community service; author Sheela Bhandary; Harshid Gill Syal for literature; poet Rekha Maitre, and Ramesh Mahajan.
Mahajan was honored by Jagriti for his contribution to the Indian American community as the “founder of ‘Little India’.”
All performers at the event were also awarded.
Parvin Syal, a published poet and novelist, composed a poem in Hindi on “Jagriti” and Swatantrata (awakening and freedom). Similar sentiments were expressed in three monologues, describing the conditions prevalent in Kashmir, Baluchistan, and Sindh. These were dramatized depictions composed by Chauhan.
Jagriti introduced melodious singers Mohinder Sharma, Gurdeep Grewal and singer/actress Sunita Singh. Songs on patriotic theme were sung by Sharma, among others, with the intent of inculcating a feeling of patriotism.
“Aurat Hona Gunah Nahi,” a poem written by popular poetess Rachhna Sharma, was presented as a skit by Aparna Hande and Charu Shivkumar.
Author-poet Rekha Maitri also presented a beautiful poem and was honored by Jagriti. Rajeshwari Kulkarni, Kavita Ramachandani and Mohinder Sharma mesmerized the crowd with their renditions of beautiful songs.
Gurpreet Wahla performed legendary poet Shiv Batalvi’s song, “Ek Shkira Yaad Banaya.”
The event also included various cultural dances: “Rang De Basanti” by Aditi Bhattacharya; “Taandav” by Priyanka Maji; “Dance” by Hollywood actor/singer Vyom Matrani; traditional dance from Nepal by actor-dancer Suraj Shrestha; and Bollywood dance medley by Megha Arun, Nidhi Alle and Jasmin Sivakumaran. Consul General of Nepal Rishi Dhakal was presented an award by Jagriti in appreciation of the unity between India and Nepal.
Overall, Jagriti presented a very unique program for a great cause. Along with supporting international refugees, this event also helped towards strengthening the ties, relationship and friendship between India and Nepal.
Chauhan pleaded with the Indian American community leaders to make peace and unity with Nepal.
Jagriti gave a special thanks to Uma and Awadesh Aggarwal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America-LA and Indo American Cultural Society of North America.
At the end, Chauhan thanked the audience and the Indian American community for the love and respect that they have showered over the last 37 years.
