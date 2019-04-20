The Jain Society of Greater Detroit presented a Lifetime Achievement award to Indian American Arvin Shah during the organization’s 26th annual fundraising event March 30 in Novi, Michigan. Seen are (l-r): Manoj Modi, board trustee; Hemant Shah of selection committee; Jaya Shah, Arvin Shah, Manish Jain, president EC; and Dr. Suresh Shah of selection committee. (photo provided)