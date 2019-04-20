Arvin Shah was honored with the ‘Significant Individual Lifetime Contribution Achievement Award’ by the Jain Society of Greater Detroit during the organization’s 26th annual fundraising event March 30 at Suburban Showplace in Novi, Michigan.
Shah, who is a lifetime member of the society since its inception, received a rousing standing ovation from the attendees after he received the award.
Shah, the organization stated in a press release, played an instrumental part in getting the Jain Temple built, adding he has contributed to numerous philanthropic causes. The Indian American and his wife, Jaya, it said, have also started their own non-profit organization called Jaya Charitable Foundation.
The goal of the fundraiser, which was attended by over 400 guests, was to raise money to cover the society’s yearly expenses/maintenance and for various social causes.
Special dignitaries in attendance included Congressman Tim Greimel and Congresswoman Padma Kuppa.
The event kicked off at 5:30 pm with registration and social hour which included delicious appetizers. A silent auction was held by the younger members of the society who donated their time and creativity to create various artistic items. These works of art received a great response and were all purchased by the members.
After the social hour, the event moved into the main hall. The opening of the program was by NAVKAR Jaap, the youngest members of the society. It was followed by a dance performance featuring a teen duo.
Next, Smith Sheth, fundraising chairperson, gave her introduction which was followed by remarks from board trustee Manoj Modi and executive committee member Manish Jain.
After the award ceremony, the fundraising drive kicked off during which the society was able to generate pledges of over $110,000. The guests then enjoyed a buffet dinner.
The evening was capped off by an entertainment program by rock star Rex D’Souza. Rex was able to entertain and captivate the audience with his melodious and foot-tapping songs.
