The Jain Society of Metropolitan Washington Oct. 6 laid the foundation for a temple to be built in metropolitan Washington.
Planned to be built with white marble on a 5.5-acre land in Beltsville, Maryland, the temple will be place of worship for hundreds of Indian American Jain families in the Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., region, a news release said.
JSMW’s goal is to increase awareness of Jain principles, inculcate Jain values in future generations, achieve unity of all Jains sects, and promote inter-faith understanding.
The 30,000 sq. ft. Jain Center will be a single large complex with places of worship for multiple Jain sects, it said.
The complex will include a Shwetambar Temple, Digambar Temple, Sthanak, Upashray, an educational and social wing that will offer a library, Pathshala classrooms (Sunday school), a community center, and a multi-purpose auditorium, the release added.
The three-day grand festival, named Shilanyas Mahotsav (Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony), was attended by about 1,000 people and marked with religious ceremonies, fundraising activities and festivities.
The temple site was a beautifully decorated pavilion for various religious ceremonies, the release added.
The Shilanyas Mahotsav kicked off on Oct. 4 with a Raas-Garba musical program, where families in traditional dresses danced to live music. On Oct. 5, under guidance of Vidhikar Shri Narendrabhai Nandu, the entire community joined hands to perform rituals on the Shilas. The day culminated with an entertaining cultural program during which Indian American community members from New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC performed religious dances, hymns, and a skit with participants ranging from infants to octogenarians.
On the final day, the fundraising effort received an overwhelming support from the community with several donors coming forward to contribute toward the project, according to the news release.
With more than $3 million raised with the Shilanyas event, the community was elated to see their dreams becoming a reality.
The Jain Center will be located at 4241 Ammendale Road in Beltsville, Maryland, and is projected to be completed in about th
