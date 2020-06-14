The Federation of Jain Associations in North America raised almost a quarter of a million dollars in donations through unique virtual programs called "JAINA Cultural Program for Humanity," which were broadcast online as well as on TV Asia.
The program was viewed by more than 350,000 TV viewers and hundreds of online viewers on jaina.org, according to a press release. The funds will be deployed toward humanitarian services in North America and India.
"This pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges to many communities. We are grateful to everyone who joined us in helping to collect funds for providing hunger relief, medical aid, supplies of personal protective equipment, and educational technology devices to people affected in North America, and India from Coronavirus pandemic," JAINA president Mahesh Wadher stated in a press release.
