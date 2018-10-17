ONTARIO, Calif. — The Federation of Jain Associations in North America Oct. 13 hosted a volunteer meeting with 42 committees at the Ontario Convention Center here in preparation for its upcoming 20th biennial convention, scheduled for July 2019.
At the meeting, convention convener and first vice president of JAINA Mahesh Wadher of California announced that the discussion tracks planned will offer attendees a deeper understanding of Jain principles and values and provide a roadmap for seamlessly integrating them into our daily lifestyle.
Renewing commitment to the practice of essential values of non-violence, multiplicity of viewpoints and non-possessiveness will bring a balance in everything we do, the Indian American community leader added. Focused programs for all age groups are also being planned.
Public relations and media committee chairman Dipak Doshi of Chicago confirmed that distinguished keynote speakers including President Barack Obama, the Dalai Lama, Sri Ravi Shankar, President Bill Clinton, Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijaybhai Rupani and Guru Shri Jaggi Vasudev have been invited. Yogi Baba Ramdev has also been invited to present yoga techniques for well-being and restorative health lessons.
The featured highlights of the convention, it was noted, include: sessions and discourses in six parallel tracks led by more than 80 distinguished speakers, exhibits and an expo, and cultural programs comprising of a musical evening of traditional Indian folk dancing, an entertaining drama and daily opportunities for yoga and meditation.
Convention co-conveners Dr. Jasvant Modi and Dr. Nitin Shah stated that the registration response is overwhelming. Modi expressed his confidence in the 300-plus volunteer team, which will be diligently working to design the convention’s success and to make sure it is memorable for the attendees.
The convention will communicate ways to achieve peace and adopt non-violence through personal empowerment and create vibrations to bring communities together. Jain scholars Gurudev Rakeshbhai Jhaveri, Acharya Shree Lokesh Muni, Acharya Chandanaji, and Sadvhi Sanghamitraji will also share their wisdom and significance of embracing harmony and spreading the message of peace through our life’s journey.
Since opening the registration on Sept. 2, 1,700 attendees have registered already for the convention with more than 1,500 registered within the first week itself. Over 1,000 registered in the first 48 hours. The registration is open to all and can be made at any time through the convention website www.jainaconvention.org.
For thousands of years, Jains have believed in meditation, yoga, compassion for animals, vegetarianism, environmentalism, equal rights for women, respect for other cultures and forgiveness, among other virtues. Lord Mahavir, born in 599 BC in Bihar, India, is stated to be the last known perfect Jain soul to have attained “Nirvana.”
Jainism emphasizes non-violence by encouraging amity, compassion, appreciation, and equanimity. The three jewels of Jainism are: Right Faith, Right Knowledge and Right Conduct. It emphasizes the equality of both sexes and respect for all life forms. It encourages kindness and tolerance for multiple points of view, some of which may even appear to be contrary to other.
The convention will highlight these topics along with devotion, compassion and transformation and create opportunities for dialogues on global issues and the role that Jainism can play in mitigating them, it was stated at the meeting.
Founded in 1981, JAINA is a non-profit organization and serves as the umbrella organization of more than 70 North American centers and temples in the U.S. and Canada.
JAINA, operated by a staff of hundreds of volunteers, is certified by the USAID as a nongovernmental humanitarian organization, and functions as a philanthropic, educational and service-focused organization.
It was awarded Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations in 2006. The primary purpose of JAINA is to increase awareness of the principles of the Jain Dharma; to unite all Jains; to provide a platform to project the Jain voice; to promote the feeling of amity and brotherhood among Jains; and to encourage interfaith understanding of Jain Dharma.
Its member Jain Centers routinely organize free wellness clinics, hold classes on healthy lifestyles, conflict-resolution, inter-cultural dialogues, volunteering at animal shelters, food banks, and homeless shelters, and partnering with civic groups such as Habitat for Humanity, the Humane Society, Rotary, Lions and Boy/Girl Scouts.
JAINA partners globally with humanitarian organizations to render disaster relief, medical aid, polio eradication, restorative limb camps, as well as organizing annual legislative conferences on peace, harmony, and nonviolence on Capitol Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.