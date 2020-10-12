NEW DELHI – External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Oct. 12 met with visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun wherein they exchanged views on world politics and regional issues.
Beigun arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit with an aim to advance the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. "Pleased to meet US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun. Useful exchange of views on world politics and regional issues. Appreciated the steady progress of our bilateral cooperation. Confident that our Strategic Partnership would continue to deepen," Jaishankar tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla participated alongside Biegun in the opening session of the fourth India-US Forum
"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla participated along with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in the opening session of the 4th India-US Forum," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.
The deputy secretary will meet with senior Indian government officials and deliver keynote remarks at the India-US Forum. The visit to India comes ahead of the forthcoming Indo-US 2+2 talks at the foreign and defense ministerial level.
According to the State Department statement, Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.
After India, the diplomat will depart for Dhaka from Oct. 14-16 to meet with senior government officials and reaffirm the United States-Bangladesh partnership.
