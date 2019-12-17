LONDON — The finale of the 2019 Miss World beauty contest came to an end Dec. 14 with Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh claiming the coveted title at a glitzy ceremony in London.
India's Suman Rao won the second runner-up spot.
Singh is a 23-year-old Psychology and Women's Studies graduate from Florida State University. Singh is the daughter of an Indo-Caribbean father, Bradshaw Singh, and African-Caribbean mother Jahrine Bailey. She was presented the crown by Vanessa Ponce, last year's Miss World winner from Mexico, at the event which was televised live globally.
Singh is the fourth Jamaican contestant to be crowned Miss World.
After winning the title, she took to social media. "To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world — please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE," she tweeted.
Suman Rao, 20, is from Rajasthan and is pursuing chartered accountancy. She won the Miss India 2019 contest in June.
In 2014, Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who won the Miss World pageant in 1994, was honored as the contest’s most successful winner.
