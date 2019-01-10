Jan. 15 is the final deadline to enroll in Covered California, which offers subsidized health insurance to qualified California residents.
Coverage begins Feb. 1 for those who enroll by Jan. 15. Eleven insurers currently offer plans through Covered California, and consumers have the option of choosing between insurers. Consumers can go to CoveredCA.com to see if they qualify for financial help. Once on the site, buyers can shop and compare by providing their zip code, household income, and number of people needing health insurance. Information is available in Hindi, Punjabi, and Bengali.
Nine out of 10 enrollees receive some form of financial subsidy.
About 32,820 Indian Americans are currently enrolled in the program, Jagdip Dhillon, a spokesman for Covered California, told India-West. Eighty-six percent of Indian Americans enrolled in the program receive financial assistance via tax subsidies to help pay for health care coverage, he noted.
“Financial assistance helps consumers save an average of 80 percent off their monthly costs. There is no reason to leave that kind of money on the table, while most importantly, giving yourself the peace of mind of having health coverage,” said Dhillon.
Almost 1.4 million Californians are enrolled in Covered California, and pay an average of $5 a day for health insurance, and many pay much less.
Covered California is the state’s version of the Affordable Care Act, a landmark initiative that currently has more than 11 million enrollees. Importantly, the act forbids companies from denying coverage to 50 million U.S. residents with pre-existing conditions.
A Republican-led Congress last year repealed the individual mandate — which required every resident to have some form of health insurance coverage — by reducing the penalty to $0. Incoming California Governor Gavin Newsom has pledged to reinstate the individual mandate for state residents, and also to expand health care coverage for undocumented immigrants, who currently are not covered by the ACA.
“There has been so much noise — and at times, plain disinformation — around the Affordable Care Act in the past year, but the important thing for consumers to know is that Covered California’s open enrollment will go through Jan. 15,” executive director Peter V. Lee said. “You still have time to sign up and get quality and affordable coverage throughout 2019.”
Covered California has helped cut the state’s uninsured rate to a historic low of 6.8 percent.
An estimated 1.1 million uninsured Californians are eligible to enroll in Covered California, and new research shows that 82 percent of uninsured consumers surveyed, who are eligible for financial assistance, do not know that they qualify for subsidies that can help bring that life-saving coverage within reach, said the agency in a press statement.
“This coverage has helped save lives and protected consumers from financial devastation from medical bills that reach tens of thousands, and in some cases, millions of dollars. We all know people who have lived without insurance or gone without adequate health care for too long. It doesn’t have to be that way. Help is out there, and now is the time to sign up for life-changing care,” said Lee.
