LOS ANGELES, Calif.-- Krishna Janmashtami fell on Aug. 24 this year and temples around Southern California celebrated it with customary exuberance. Following are some of the celebrations, which combined attracted thousands of Indian American devotees.
NORWALK
The Radhakrishna Mandir traditionally celebrates every festival on the same day, not waiting for convenient weekends. This time, too, Janmashtami was celebrated with great fervor on Aug. 24. Over 400 people, young and old, men and women, joined in from early evening singing bhajans and participating in the puja. After
midnight, the birth of the Lord was celebrated with a baby in a basket, symbolizing Lord Krishna. As a devotee, dressed as father Vasudev, carried the basket on his head, a large number of women, play acting like gopis, danced along happily. The procession then gathered at the altar where they rocked a cradle with the Lord in it. The celebrations came to an end with everyone partaking of prasad.
RIVERSIDE
The Shri Laxminarayan Mandir on the evening of Aug. 23 saw over 400 devotees join in the celebrations. They sat in rows to do puja and abhishekam which they performed under the guidance of temple priests Shukavak, Sheshacharya,Vipul and Giriraj. Others offered donations, made garlands with fresh flowers and cooked prasad. Children performed the Krishna Lila and everyone participated in bhajans. Later prasad was served and people enjoyed shopping for jewelry and Indian clothes from the stalls set up outside the temple. Closer to the midnight hour, Devkinandan Raturi recreated the devotional mood singing “Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.” At the stroke of 12 midnight, the scene of baby Krishna leaving the jail was enacted. With fervor, devotees joined in the singing of the arati.
COSTA MESA
At the Sri Siva Kameswari temple it was a visual feast with the festive decorations adding to the mood. Many children dressed up as Krishna and Gopikas took part in the chanting of the Vishnu Sahasranamam and enjoyed themselves thoroughly in the breaking of the dahi handi.
MONTEBELLO
Devotees of Shri Nand Shiv Durga Mandir marked the auspicious day with prayer and joy. In front of the beautifully decorated deity of Lord Krishna, bhajans were sung. The highlight was a play, “Govardhan Dhari Girdhari,” where the lifting of the Govardhan mountain by Lord Krishna to protect the people from the storm was enacted by children and the accompanying dances by ladies. At midnight arati was offered to the Lord.
