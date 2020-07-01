Healthcare workers are at high risk of infection from Covid-19 because of their direct proximity to infected people. Now researchers at the University of Chicago Medicine, including Indian American professor Jayant Pinto, are working on a study to figure out how far the new coronavirus travels through the air in the hospital rooms of patients.
“This is such a big question for the hospital, but also in people’s homes and workplaces and stores,” said Pinto, an ear, nose and throat specialist and one of the investigators on the study. “For the most part, this virus causes its chaos starting from the airway. We really want to understand how it gets there, who is most likely to be at risk, how to best protect health care workers, and how the disease moves through the airway.”
In a partnership with associate professor Savas Tay of the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, the team set up small monitors to collect air samples in the rooms of patients at the University of Chicago Medicine, according to a press release. The participants range from those in the ICU, to those with less severe conditions, to those who don’t have COVID-19.
“The monitors range in placement from close to the patient’s head, to the doorway, to about 10 feet away. Once the material in the air is collected, Tay’s lab measures the amount of virus in the samples and how far it traveled from the patient,” it said.
“Within any given room, we want to know where the hotspots are where patients are breathing out virus,” Tay said. “We hope to learn which patients are very infectious and spewing out lots of virus; how that viral load changes in air over time with treatment; and which treatments increase or decrease the viral load in the air.”
The study also tests how infectious the virus is as it travels through the air.
“From a health care perspective, we would really like to know how infectious a person is, and how it changes as they undergo treatment—how is it different on day 1 versus day 5 or 10?” Pinto said. “That can help set standards for PPE for health care workers.”
