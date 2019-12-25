TRENTON, New Jersey — Five public officials and former candidates, including the president of Jersey City’s school board, were charged with political corruption Dec. 19 in a sting that stirred echoes of a large-scale bust 10 years ago in the same corner of the state.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement that Jersey City School Board president Sudhan Thomas took thousands of dollars in bribes from a cooperating witness from May to July.
He and four other defendants are charged with accepting bribes from a cooperating witness in the form of campaign contributions, according to the attorney general. In return, they promised the cooperating witness that they would vote or use their authority or influence to hire his law firm for lucrative government legal work, Grewal said.
Thomas was in the news Dec. 18 after calling for the resignation of a school board member who had posted online questioning whether the attackers in the Dec. 10 shooting at a Jewish market might have had a point. Three people were killed in the market by two shooters authorities have said acted out of anti-Semitic hatred.
The other defendants are Jason O’Donnell, a former state Assemblyman and one-time Bayonne mayoral candidate; John Cesaro, a Morris County freeholder; John Windish, a former Mount Arlington council member; and Mary Dougherty a one-time candidate for Morris County freeholder.
Thomas disputed the charges and said he would fight them. He criticized the attorney general's office for targeting him and said it came in response to his filing a lawsuit against the state.
