Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts announced Aug. 27 that Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian American writer Jhumpa Lahiri has been named the new director of the university’s program in creative writing.
Lahiri, who has been a professor of creative writing on the Princeton faculty since 2015, succeeds 2017-19 U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith.
“Jhumpa Lahiri, one of the great writers of our time, is a truly galvanizing and empowering presence in the classroom,” said Smith. “Our community is enriched by her commitments to the development of student writers, the practice of translation, and the wealth of literature being written in languages other than English. Jhumpa has also engaged in conversations around the intersection of literature and other art forms and disciplines. Under her directorship, the creative writing program will enter an urgent and meaningful new phase.”
Princeton’s program in creative writing is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2019-20.
“At a time when words are used to falsify and divide, I am proud and inspired to direct a diverse and inclusive creative writing program that unites Princeton students with some of the world’s finest writers,” said Lahiri. “Never before has our faculty represented such a multitude of cultures, languages, and perspectives. This year not only marks the 80th anniversary of the program, but our continued determination to redefine the literary landscape.”
Lahiri received the Pulitzer Prize in 2000 for her debut story collection, “Interpreter of Maladies.” She is also the author of “The Namesake,” “Unaccustomed Earth,” and “The Lowland,” a finalist for both the Man Booker Prize and the National Book Award in fiction.
She is the recipient of numerous awards and fellowships, including the PEN/Hemingway Award, the PEN/Malamud Award for Excellence in the Short Story, and the Addison Metcalf Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, among others.
Lahiri was awarded a 2014 National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama.
She has taught creative writing at Boston University, Baruch College, Barnard College, The New School, and the Rhode Island School of Design.
