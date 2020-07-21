Sara Gideon, a Democratic candidate who July 14 convincingly won her primary race to challenge GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, just got a boost to her candidacy.
The Senate hopeful July 17 was endorsed by former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.
“This November, we need to restore the soul of America by ending the presidency of Donald Trump,” Biden said in a statement, citing Gideon’s legislative record on prescription drugs and climate change, according to the Bangor Daily News.
Collins got an endorsement from Trump in December when he tweeted that Collins is crucial to maintaining a Republican majority and she showed “unbelievable courage” with her 2018 vote for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the report said.
She declined to back Trump in 2016 and has not said whether she will vote for him in 2020, the publication added.
Collins, Maine’s senior senator, is running for a fifth term, having won her fourth with two-thirds of the votes in 2014.
The candidates will get national exposure as Maine is considered a pivotal state for Republicans looking to hold onto the Senate, according to the daily.
Gideon, of Freeport, has received backing from national Democrats as well as many state legislators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.