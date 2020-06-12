A June 9 fundraiser for Joe Biden co-hosted by potential running mate Kamala Harris brought in more than $3.5 million from 1400 donors, according to media reports.
With in-person campaigning limited, the virtual fundraiser is one of the few opportunities for the Democratic presidential nominee to test out possible vice-presidential picks with audiences.
There were no mentions of the running mate topic during the nearly hour-long event, which included a carefully planned question-and-answer session. But Biden and Harris called each other by their first names, and Biden mentioned that “we talk a lot.”
“I believe he is the right person at the right time to lead our country through the crises that we face. He has our best interests at heart,” Harris, a California senator and former opponent of Biden’s in the 2020 Democratic primaries, said as she introduced him.
The fundraiser’s co-host, California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, announced the haul at the start of the event. It was the second-largest take of any Biden fundraiser thus far, with tickets ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. A high-dollar, 15-person event last week raised $4 million.
Biden has said he plans to choose a woman as his running mate and will announce a decision by Aug. 1.
Biden told CBS News in an interview released June 9 that the last two weeks of protests and debates over racial injustice have “put a greater focus and urgency on the need to get someone who is totally simpatico with where I am” on the ticket.
Harris has long been seen as a top contender though her past work as a prosecutor has at times seemed like a potential stumbling block, especially as Biden seeks to secure the backing of progressives who did not support him in the primaries.
But Harris has been a prominent congressional voice in the response to the death of George Floyd in police custody, helping her improve her standing in the eyes of some activists.
“She’s been a fighter and a principled leader and I know because I’ve seen her up close and I’ve seen her in the trenches,” Biden said of Harris.
The two first met through Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, who was Delaware’s attorney general while Harris held the same position in California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.