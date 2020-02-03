Joe Biden is easily the most qualified of the long list of Democratic presidential contenders, said Maju Varghese, a veteran political operative who serves as chief operating officer and senior adviser for the former vice president’s campaign.
In a brief interview with India-West Jan. 23, Varghese, who served in the White House with Biden and President Barack Obama, stated: “Biden is the only candidate who can get us through the Trump era.”
“People are looking for a moral character to leadership. Biden’s character is exactly what we need,” said Varghese, adding: “He is a trusted figure.”
Biden, who has led the crowded field since he entered the 2020 race last April, is hugely popular with Indian Americans, who have given him the bulk of their donations in the third quarter of 2019: about $246,000; and $128,000 in the second quarter. The candidate was not in the race during the first quarter.
Biden has also earned some key endorsements, including from the AAPI Victory Fund, and Rep. Ami Bera, D-California. In a briefing with reporters Jan. 22, Bera said Biden has the best understanding of foreign policy out of any of the contenders in the race.
“The president will have to step into the role on day one; there will be no time for a learning curve,” he said, adding that Biden has already established connections with world leaders during his tenure with the Obama administration. Bera chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Asia, The Pacific, and Nonproliferation.
The congressman from Sacramento, Calif., was to sit in Feb. 3 on a chai and chat with the newly-formed Biden for President Nevada AAPI Leadership Council. The council is chaired by businessman Ash Mirchandani; 11 of the 20 members of the Leadership Council are Indian Americans. (See separate story.)
The Nevada primary caucus will be held Feb. 22.
Coming into the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucus, Biden narrowly led the race by 23 percent in a Jan. 29 Monmouth poll; Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders nipped at his heels with 21 percent. But an Iowa State University poll announced that same day had Biden in 4th place, with Sanders in 1st at 24 percent. Sanders also took the lead in Iowa in a Jan. 27 poll conducted by Emerson, but took second place to Biden in a poll the same day conducted by USA Today/Suffolk.
Biden polled overwhelmingly well in Florida, with a 24 percent lead over former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg. Sanders also took the lead in New Hampshire and Utah, according to polls conducted by the Boston Herald and the Salt Lake Tribune, respectively.
Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took the lead in California by a wide margin, in a poll released Jan. 28 by Berkeley IGS. Biden continues to maintain his lead in most national polls.
Varghese told India-West that Biden will win the Democratic nomination “as long as he continues to be his authentic self.” The Indian American spoke about his experiences on the “rope line” with Obama and Biden, as they went through crowds for handshakes with supporters. “The president would finish the line, and Biden would still be at the back, talking to people, taking photos.”
“It was hard to hold him back from jumping over the barricades,” said Varghese fondly. “He greets people like he’s known them forever.”
On the campaign trail, Biden often speaks of his eldest son, Beau Biden, who died in 2015 of an aggressive form of a brain tumor known as glioblastoma multiforme. Sens. John McCain and Ted Kennedy also died from the same type of brain tumor.
Varghese said the candidate’s sharing of the loss of his son resonates with people. He spoke of his father who died of Parkinson’s disease six years ago and said that when he introduced Biden to his family, they were able to share their sadness over having lost a loved one.
“Among my family members, even the ones who are not very political, they see in Joe the values they covet,” said Varghese, whose national political career began two decades ago with former Vice President Al Gore’s bid for the White House. He moved to the White House in 2010, serving in various capacities, most notably as the Assistant to the President for Management and Administration, a role in which he managed the day to day operations of the White House, including budget and personnel.
