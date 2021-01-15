NEW YORK – President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 15 named health policy expert Vidur Sharma as Testing Adviser on his Covid-19 Response Team, while Garima Verma, a media strategist, was Jan. 14 named Digital Director for Jill Biden, who will become the First Lady next week.
Sharma, the latest Indian American nominee for a key position in the administration of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris that takes over Jan. 20, will be joining others dealing with the fight against the coronavirus, such as Surgeon General nominee Vivek Murthy, and Covid-19 Task Force members Atul Gawande and Celine Gounder.
Sharma, like many Biden nominees, is an old White House hand having served in the administration of former President Barack Obama, when Biden was vice president.
In that stint, he was a health policy adviser on the Domestic Policy Council, working on implementing Obama’s signature program of trying to ensure health insurance for all, known as Obamacare.
As President Donald Trump tried to end Obamacare, Sharma worked to counter it as the deputy research director of Protect Our Care, a coalition of organizations against repealing it.
He has also advised health sector organizations.
In the announcement of his nomination and that of others to the White House Covid-19 Response Team, Harris said: “I look forward to working closely with these dedicated public servants not only to address this urgent crisis, but also to build better preparedness for future pandemics and other public health threats.”
Making the announcement about Verma and other additions to her staff, President-elect Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden said, “Together, we will work to open the White House in new, inclusive and innovative ways, reflecting more fully the distinct beauty of all our communities, cultures and traditions.”
On Jill Biden’s staff, Verma will be joining Mala Adiga, who has been appointed as policy director.
The president’s spouse has a large staff and an office because of the extensive social life and work on chosen public causes.
One of Jill Biden’s causes is helping military service members, their families and ex-servicemembers. That program will be run through a relaunched Joining Forces, a nationwide effort that had been started by her and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Jill Biden has said that she will continue teaching English and writing as a professor at the Northern Virginia Community College, making the first First Lady to continue to hold a job outside the White House. She had taught there while she was the Second Lady, having maintained an independent career.
Kamala Harris’ husband Dough Emhoff – the first man to be the Second Spouse, the title now made gender-neutral – has said that he will give up his job as an entertainment lawyer and instead teach at Georgetown University’s law school.
Verma, who was born in India, worked for the Biden-Harris campaign as an audience development and content strategist and before that volunteered with the campaign’s content team designing graphics.
Previously, she marketed films at Paramount Pictures and television shows at The Walt Disney Company’s ABC Network and media agency Horizon Media.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: After her nomination was announced, Verma, who grew up in Ohio and the Central Valley of California, took to Twitter to highlight her career journey.
“This past year, I took a leap of faith. I didn't know where it would lead — all I knew was that I wanted to dedicate my life to the service of others, to advocating for and empowering different communities, and to doing what I could to make the world a better place for everyone,” she wrote in a string of tweets. “I couldn't be more excited to have found my next righteous fight. I don't even have the words to express how much it means to me to be in a position to work with such an intelligent, talented, empathetic leader like Dr. Biden and tackle important issues facing our communities.”
Verma, who earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles., also underlined her immigrant roots.
“I can’t help but reflect on the sacrifices my parents made moving across the world (with a child!) to protect us and give us a better life,” Verma wrote. “They spent their lives working hard to give us a chance to succeed. I am honored to fight for them and so many immigrant families like mine.”
She further added: “After the pain and loss, I’m thankful that there’s hope on the horizon — a fighting chance for communities of color, LGBTQ+ folks, women, people with disabilities, military families and more and for a nation where things like healthcare, housing and education are a right for all.”
IANS adds: On Jan. 14, the Biden-Harris transition team also announced the nomination of Indian American Sonia Aggarwal as the climate policy adviser.
Indian Americans named to important positions in the administration of Biden, who will take over as president, and Kamala Harris, as vice president, Jan. 20, include Neera Tanden, who will be the director of the Office of Management and Budget with cabinet rank, and Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General, both of whom will have to be confirmed in their positions by the Senate; Vedant Patel, to be his assistant press secretary; Vinay Reddy to be the director of speechwriting; and Gautam Raghavan, to be the deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel.
Among others are: Atul Gawande and Celine Gounder, members of the COVID-19 task force; Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council; Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for Harris; Mala Adiga, policy director for Jill Biden, who will become the first lady; and Maju Varghese, executive director of their inauguration — the swearing-in ceremony and the festivities around it.
At the powerful National Security Council, the nominees are Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security; Sumona Guha, senior director for South Asia; and Shanthi Kalathil, coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.