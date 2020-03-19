Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has pledged to nominate a woman as his running mate if he gets the Democratic Party's nomination. Biden is seen here on stage as he and Senator Bernie Sanders take part in the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, DC on March 15, 2020. Indian American Sen. Kamala Harris is considered one of the front-runners on a Biden ticket. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)