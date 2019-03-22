Archana Venkataraman, a John C. Malone assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, has been chosen by the National Science Foundation for its prestigious CAREER Award, the university said in a Feb. 21 news release.
The CAREER Award recognizes early stage scholars with high levels of promise and excellence, according to the release.
Venkataraman’s research focuses on building new mathematical models to characterize complex processes within the brain.
The Indian American professor’s CAREER project, “Small Data in a Big World: Balancing Interpretability and Generalizability for Data Integration in Clinical Neuroscience,” uses the power of machine learning to address the challenges of high data dimensionality and limited sample sizes in clinical neuroscience, the university said.
These algorithms have the potential to enhance our understanding of debilitating neurological disorders and to improve patient care in the long-term, it said.
Venkataraman is a core faculty member in the Malone Center for Engineering in Healthcare and is affiliated with the Mathematical Institute for Data Science.
She is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the Medical Image Computing and Computer Assisted Intervention Society.
Venkataraman is a recipient of a CHDI Foundation grant on network models for Huntington’s Disease, the MIT Lincoln Lab campus collaboration award, the NIH Advanced Multimodal Neuroimaging Training Grant, the National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate Fellowship, the Siebel Scholarship and the MIT Provost Presidential Fellowship, according to her university bio.
She is also a reviewer for the journals IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging, Medical Image Analysis, NeuroImage, NeuroImage: Clinical, and PLoS One, as well as for machine learning conferences, such as MICCAI, the IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition and the Conference on Information Sciences and Systems.
Venkataraman studied electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she received her bachelor’s degree in 2006, a master’s degree in 2007 and her doctorate in 2012. She completed postdoctoral work at MIT and the Yale School of Medicine before joining the faculty of the Whiting School of Engineering in 2016.
