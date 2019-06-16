The Asian Pacific American Institute of Congressional Studies June 3 announced is 2019 Congressional Intern Program honorees, who included Ananya Kalahasti.
Kalahasti was among the 16 interns named, and will be spending her eight-week internship at the Office of Rep. Bobby Scott, APAICS said in a news release.
The Indian American student is pursuing an undergraduate degree in international studies and public health from The Johns Hopkins University
According to her LinkedIn profile, Kalahasti served as a research assistant at Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine, and was a fellow for Hillary for America in 2016.
Her bio also states that she is an intern for Congressman Sherrod Brown as well as a research assistant in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
The APAICS Congressional Internship Program is an eight-week program that provides undergraduate students with the opportunity to work in Washington, D.C., and experience American politics and public policy.
APAICS interns are placed in U.S. congressional offices and federal agencies. The program develops leadership and professional skills, encourages political and civic engagement, and fosters a strong interest in public service careers.
All interns are required to participate in APAICS orientation and training programs, complete weekly journals, and submit a program evaluation at the end of the internship. A schedule of internship activities will be provided upon arrival to Washington, D.C.
The APAICS Congressional Internship Program provides a $2,500 stipend and a round-trip flight — within the continental U.S. — sponsored by Southwest Airlines.
