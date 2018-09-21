A team of undergraduate students at Johns Hopkins University was among the winners of the Lemelson-MIT Student Prize.
Among the team members of Treyetech was Indian American Akash Chaurasia, their financial lead. Also on the team, recognized for its novel device to revolutionize eye corneal transplants, were Kali Barnes, Stephanie Cai, Conan Chen and Eric Chiang.
The Lemelson-MIT Student Prize, of which six were named in 2018, honors promising young student inventors across the country, with a cash prize anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000.
Treyetech’s five biomedical engineering undergraduates joined together in a shared interest to improve the lives of patients and make meaningful contributions to the fields of engineering and medicine, according to their MIT bio.
The team’s aspiration is to improve the technology that limits surgeons’ ability to perform the most effective type of corneal transplant on their patients, called Descemet’s Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty, it said.
DMEK has the ability to restore a patient’s 20/20 vision, however, surgeons are hesitant to perform the procedure because of the challenges with the tools that are needed to handle the fragile DMEK tissue graft effectively, it added.
The team won the $10,000 2018 “Cure it!” Lemelson-MIT Student Prize for their work in developing a new device that will make DMEK surgery easier to perform. The team hopes to bring this necessary innovation to the medical device market, to provide the greatest potential for improving the vision and quality of life for millions of patients, according to MIT.
Chaurasia is from Ridgewood, N.J., where he worked as an Emergency Medical Technician at Ridgewood Emergency Services, and as a research assistant at Weil Cornell Medical College while in high school.
He is now a research assistant at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and is the financial lead on the Treyetech team.
Outside of his academic responsibilities, he is a music tutor to Baltimore inner city children and serves as an emergency responder for the Johns Hopkins Emergency Response Organization. Chaurasia is currently a sophomore majoring in biomedical engineering and computer science, his bio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.