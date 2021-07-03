WASHINGTON – The single dose Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine has shown strong neutralizing antibody activity against the Delta (B16172) variant, with immunity lasting at least eight months, according to results of phase-III trials.
The vaccine is 85 percent effective against severe/critical disease and demonstrated protection against hospitalization and death from the deadly coronavirus.
The phase-III trials, submitted preprint to bioRxiv, showed the vaccine was consistently effective across all regions studied globally, including in South Africa and Brazil, where there was a high prevalence of rapidly emerging Beta and Zeta (P2) variants during the study period.
It also generated neutralizing antibodies against a range of other SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, which increased over time, such as the Gamma (P1) variants and the Alpha (B117), Epsilon (B1429), Kappa (B16171) and D614G variants, as well as the original SARS-CoV-2 strain.
"Today's newly announced studies reinforce the ability of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to help protect the health of people globally," said Paul Stoffels, vice chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson, in a statement July 1.
"We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against Covid-19 and elicits neutralizing activity against the Delta variant. This adds to the robust body of clinical data supporting our single-shot vaccine's ability to protect against multiple variants of concern," he added.
The Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 single-dose vaccine is compatible with standard vaccine storage and distribution channels with ease of delivery to remote areas.
In related news, from New Delhi:
The Center June 29 granted approval to the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to enter the Indian market as the fourth vaccine in its arsenal to fight the deadly pandemic, adding that the next in line is the Pfizer vaccine.
Member of NITI Aayog, V.K. Paul, made the announcement at a press conference, saying that "new drug permission has been granted to Moderna, the first internationally developed Covid vaccine.”
Paul, however, made it clear that the new drug permission is for restricted use and that Moderna will be administered in two doses.
While making the announcement regarding opening of the Indian market for Moderna and mentioning that Covaxin, Covishield, SputnikV and Moderna will now be available in the fight against Covid, Paul said "India will soon close the deal on Pfizer as well.”
Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla Ltd. June 29 received approval from the DCGI to import the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. for restricted emergency use.
Meanwhile, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the first two jabs authorized for emergency use against Covid-19 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, produce immune responses that are both strong and potentially long-lasting, finds a study.
While both vaccines performed well in clinical trials, and have been widely credited with reducing disease, concerns remained over how long immunity induced by the mRNA-based shots will last.
The study, led by researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis showed that nearly four months after the first dose people who received the Pfizer vaccine still had so-called germinal centers in their lymph nodes churning out immune cells directed against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
The team found that even three weeks after the first dose, all 14 participants had formed germinal centers with B cells producing antibodies that target a key SARS-CoV-2 protein. The response expanded greatly after the booster shot and then stayed high.
Moreover, vaccination led to high levels of neutralizing antibodies effective against three variants of the virus, including the Beta variant from South Africa that has shown some resistance to vaccines.
Vaccination also induced stronger antibody responses in people who had recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to those who had never been infected. Among people without prior exposure to the virus, antibody levels rose slowly after the first dose and peaked one week after the second.
