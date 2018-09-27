Having already secured a spot in the general election with a win in the uncontested Democratic primary, Josh Kaul now has his eyes fixed on unseating Republican incumbent Brad Schimel for the post of Wisconsin attorney general in the November election.
In addition to Schimel, the Indian American former federal prosecutor will be facing Constitution Party candidate Terry Larson in the race.
Having already been endorsed by the Indian American Impact Fund (see India-West article here), Kaul, who told this publication he is “very proud to have their support,” said he is pursuing the seat to live in a Wisconsin that is safer and stronger than the one that they are in line to live in under the current leadership.
If elected, Kaul, the son of an Indian immigrant father who was born in Pennsylvania and a Wisconsin-born mother, promises to take on tough fights and remain focused daily on protecting the state and the residents within it.
“I think we need new leadership,” Kaul told India-West. “One area of focus is with fighting crime and getting justice,” he said.
Among the problems facing the state that Kaul hopes to address includes an opioid and meth epidemic that is tearing apart families.
“We need a more effective and aggressive approach (to combatting the drug problem),” he said, noting that the state needs to “expand access to treatment.”
Other issues Kaul noted in his phone interview with India-West included a backlog of untested rape kits and increased delays in DNA and toxicology testing, which is allowing criminals to remain on the street; and enforcing laws to keep families safe from consumer fraud.
Kaul noted that his priorities differ from Schimel, who, during in his first two years in office, the Department of Justice tested only nine of the thousands of kits in the rape-kit backlog; he hired a corporate lobbyist to be his first deputy attorney general; he fought against guaranteed overtime pay for people; he settled an air-pollution case against a major corporation without requiring the company to pay any fine at all; and he has spent about $83,000 of taxpayer money on promotional swag, according to the challenger.
Kaul added that the incumbent has “clear differences with school safety” than he does. He told India-West that Schimel has suggested arming teachers, whereas “I support common sense safety measures including having universal background checks.”
Another area of concern, Kaul added, is the need for more effective leadership with regard to environmental and consumer protection laws.
“Far too many families fear that brown water will come out when they turn on their water tap. I think clean air and clean water are critical to health,” he said.
The state also needs an attorney general who is independent and will stand up for Wisconsonites’ rights and protections.
He said Schimel, on the other hand, goes against that by not being a part of an attorneys general suit challenging the repeal of net neutrality, and he was on a suit going against the Affordable Care Act.
Kaul has spent much of his career working to keep families safe and to protect the right to vote. He served as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore, one of America’s most violent cities. There, he worked closely with law enforcement on complex investigations and saw the impact that crime can have. He prosecuted murderers, gang members, and drug traffickers, taking dangerous criminals off the street and making communities more secure, according to his bio.
When he returned to his home state of Wisconsin, he took on a new challenge of protecting the right to vote. In recent years, state legislatures around the country have made it more difficult to vote in a variety of ways — from reducing early voting to eliminating options for registering to vote. Kaul has gone to court to fight back against these laws that restrict access to the ballot box, his campaign page bio said.
Kaul attended Yale University, where he met his wife Lindsey. He majored in history and economics and graduated with honors. He then attended Stanford Law School, where he served as president of the Stanford Law Review.
He began his legal career as a law clerk to Judge Michael Boudin, who was then the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. After his clerkship, Kaul worked for Jenner & Block in Washington, D.C.
Kaul stressed that the state can’t afford four more years of Schimel in the post.
“Wisconsin is a strong state but I want my family and families across the state that is safer and stronger than the track it is on right now,” he asserted to India-West. “There’s a lot an effective attorney general can do to move us in the right direction.”
