NORWALK, Calif. – For the past several Sundays, a group of Indian American volunteers have been gathering at the Joy of Sharing Community Center to provide free bags of groceries and freshly cooked vegetarian meals to support the surrounding communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This food distribution drive, organized by the Joy of Sharing Foundation and Gujarati Society of Southern California, kicked off on May 10 and will run each Sunday through June 28.
The organizers plan to continue serving cooked meals on Sundays.
The grocery bags contain a combination of essentials such as rice, a variation of beans, pasta, fruits and vegetables, oil, salt, sugar and oats, according to a press release.
Since May 10, the drive has distributed 2,216 grocery bags and 1,900 meals serving 9,086 individuals as part of COVID-19 support efforts.
In the month of June, JOSF and GSSC increased the number of meals served from 250 to 1,500 every Sunday and we will continue serving cooked meals. People had come from 37 different cities to pick up groceries in the month of May.
“We will continue to support our community members in need and aim to feed as many families as possible,” B.U. Patel, founder of Joy of Sharing Foundation, stated. “The number of grocery bags and hot meals will be increased every week as the need arises.”
The Indian American community leader pledged his support to the lower income sections of the community till the lockdown ended.
This effort has brought together communities in several ways. GSSC’s volunteers worked tirelessly from procuring, packaging and distributing to make these grocery distribution events a success, noted the release.
Nonprofit organization Vihar donated 400 hot meals (cooked at home) and U Turn Lives volunteers repackaged groceries. Furthermore, Vitco Foods, Big Saver Foods, Nanking Bakery, Rodeway Inn-Buena Park, Indian restaurants Jay Bharat and Rasraj, South Asia Network and LeBon Hospitality have donated their funds, services and products to this grocery drive.
From June 7 JOSF is partnering with U Turn Lives, Vihar and others to cook 1,000 meals at Sanatan Dharma Temple, Norwalk every Sunday in June. Vegetarian meals will be delivered to all who come to pick up groceries.
JOSF will appreciate donations from the community to support this task of feeding underprivileged people.
For more information and if you want to assist in any way please contact Joy of Sharing Foundation program director Aarti Saluja at Aarti@joysofsharing.com.
