A federal judge in Detroit, Michigan, has dismissed one of the last remaining charges for the lead defendant in a landmark female genital mutilation case.
The Oakland (Michigan) Press said that in a March 4 opinion, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman stated that the charge against Indian American physician Dr. Jumana Nagarwala — conspiracy to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct — “fails to state an offense in light of the facts alleged in the indictment.”
The charge came as a result of two young girls who traveled with their mothers from Minnesota to a clinic in Livonia, allegedly to have their genitals cut as part of a religious ritual of the Muslim sect, Dawoodi Bohra, the report said.
Nagarwala and seven others faced multiple charges after the case began to unfold in 2017 (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2TObGXD), but Friedman dismissed most of the charges in late 2018, ruling the statute outlawing the procedure was unconstitutional, the publication said.
In his ruling March 4 on the conspiracy charge, Friedman stated, in part: “The government has alleged no facts suggesting that the conspirators intended that any member of the conspiracy would travel interstate with the requisite purpose. ... Nagarwala’s intent to engage in (female genital mutilation) cannot be combined with the mothers’ travel to arrive at a completed offense because (the law) requires both elements (illicit intent and travel) be committed by the traveler.”
Friedman further stated, according to the Press, that “the Court commented once before in granting a previous motion in this case to dismiss a charge that was not supported by the facts alleged in the indictment, ‘[t]he temptation to stretch the law to fit the evil is an ancient one, and it must be resisted’...In the present case, this temptation must be resisted a second time. The agreement allegedly reached between Nagarwala and the mothers is not a conspiracy under (the law).”
An obstruction charge remains for Nagarwala as well as the owner of the Livonia clinic and two who allegedly assisted during the procedures, the report said.
