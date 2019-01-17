A federal judge Jan. 15 freed the Indian American accused mastermind of a nearly $500 million health care fraud on a Bernie Madoff-sized bond.
The Detroit News reports that U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy released Dr. Rajendra Bothra on $7 million bond while the 77-year-old Bloomfield Hills doctor awaits trial on charges he and five other doctors fueled the nation's opioid epidemic, cheated Medicare and subjected patients to needless, painful back injections.
The bond shattered the previous record-high bond of $4.5 million granted two years ago to Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, who is charged in the nation's first case involving female genital mutilation, the publication said.
Bothra, the lead defendant in one of the largest health care fraud cases in U.S. history, must liquidate an $8.5 million retirement account to cover the bond, a process that could take several days. Bothra will be released on home confinement and tracked by a GPS tether and must identify all assets under penalty of perjury, the report said.
His wife and daughter, who attended the Jan. 15 hearing, will surrender their passports to alleviate concerns that the family might flee while Bothra awaits trial in July, it said.
Prosecutors had tried keeping Bothra jailed pending trial in July, arguing the doctor is a serial liar and a flight risk with deep ties to India and at least $1 million in overseas bank accounts.
Bothra shares a friend with Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, an Indian conglomerate involved in the telecom, financial services and aviation industries, his lawyer said.
"Dr. Bothra’s connection with the Ambani family gives him access to a fleet of corporate jets that routinely visit the United States and can provide him with a means to flee," Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandy McMillion wrote in a court filing, according to the report.
"Dr. Bothra simply poses no risk to anyone — he is an elderly physician who has spent his entire life serving his community and has never been in trouble before in his entire life," Bothra's attorney Thomas Cranmer wrote in a court filing. "He has neither the means nor the inclination to threaten or endanger anyone."
Bothra has refused to disclose his true net worth, which could be as much as $35 million, prosecutors said, the report added.
Bothra has deep ties to India, including investments and several siblings. In 1999, he received the highest civilian honor bestowed in India, known as the Padmashri.
Prosecutors have been unable to pinpoint Bothra's net worth. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandy McMillion noted that Bothra owns a real-estate company that owns 22 properties across Metro Detroit, including $2.8 million worth of condominiums and commercial buildings in downtown Royal Oak, according to the publication.
Prosecutors are trying to identify whether the properties were purchased with proceeds from the alleged criminal activity, it said.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider attended the brief court hearing Jan. 15 and said his team of prosecutors will meet and decide whether to appeal the bond.
Bothra has been jailed since last month, when he was indicted alongside five others and accused of fueling the nation's opioid epidemic, cheating Medicare and subjecting patients to needless, painful back injections, the report said.
Bothra insists he has few remaining assets except for two debt-free properties, his Bloomfield Hills home and a $1.99 million island estate in Waterford Township that features a miniature train.
Bothra is willing to use both homes as collateral to secure the bond, the report added.
Federal agents have seized an undisclosed amount of money from Bothra's bank accounts and property owned by his real estate firm Kaiser Real Estate, it said.
Prosecutors have filed liens on several properties in downtown Royal Oak that have a total assessment of more than $2.8 million, the publication added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.