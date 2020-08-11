A federal judge in Manhattan, New York, has ordered some disputed ballots be counted in the state’s hotly contested 12th district Democratic primary race between incumbent Rep. Carolyn Maloney and here Indian American challenger Suraj Patel.
The primary took place six weeks ago (see original story here: https://bit.ly/3kxB55q) and remains uncalled, according to a KOH report.
Judge Analisa Torres ruled late Aug. 10 that the New York State Board of Elections must “direct all local boards of elections to count all otherwise valid absentee ballots cast in the June 23 Primary which were received by June 24, 2020, without regard to whether such ballots are postmarked by June 23, 2020, and received by June 25, 2020, so long as such ballots are not postmarked later than June 23, 2020.”
The Aug. 10 order comes nearly a week after the elections board certified Maloney as the winner of the race.
According to a salon.com report, the Patel campaign called the certification preliminary.
"The count has been preliminarily certified subject to our court ruling," Patel spokesperson Cassie Moreno told Salon. "It should concern all of us that the state is now appealing a decision — using taxpayer money — to fight to keep votes from being counted. If our opponent's claims are true, why does she want the count to stop now? Why doesn't she want votes to be counted? We'll continue to shine a light on this situation as far as it goes, because it's so much bigger than us now. It's about the right to have your vote counted in the midst of a global pandemic."
The board of elections Aug. 10 announced that it would, in compliance with the judge’s order, count the thousands of absentee ballots initially disqualified for missing postmarks and late deliveries, walking back from its previous statement of a Maloney victory.
The popularity of mail-in ballots has increased during the coronavirus pandemic as voters are concerned about the safety of in-person voting and many states look to expand mail-in voting options ahead of the November election, the report notes.
Patel, along with other New York voters, filed a lawsuit against the New York State Board of Elections, asking that absentee ballots that had been invalidated be counted in the New York primary race (see story here: https://bit.ly/3gNGhQh).
The plaintiffs argued that the absentee ballots they submitted should not have been invalidated.
In a statement, Patel said, as Americans, “every one of us should be concerned about a process that invalidated over 1 in 5 mail-in ballots in New York’s 12th Congressional District.”
“We stand on the side of the voters. This is not a Democratic versus Republican fight, and it is also not an establishment versus progressive fight. This is now a fight to protect the voting rights of millions of Americans in the midst of a global pandemic,” Patel said, according to the report.
Earlier Aug. 10, President Donald Trump commented on the race between Maloney and Patel and baselessly claimed there was fraudulent voting in New York’s Democratic congressional primaries, where the counting of mail-in votes has been exceptionally slow.
“It’s been a total disaster. They have — they’re six weeks into it now, they have no clue what’s going on. And I mean I think I can say right here and now, I think you have to rerun that race because it’s a mess. Nobody knows what’s happening with the ballots and the lost ballots and the fraudulent ballots, I guess,” Trump said.
Multiple reports have debunked Trump’s theory of fraud, noting there has been no evidence to date of fraudulent voting in the New York primaries, much less the kind of widespread voter fraud Trump has wrongly insisted is a common feature of mail-in voting.
Rather, New York’s counting has been slow because the state has had administrative problems — ranging from insufficient staffing to outdated technology — in trying to count a much larger than usual number of absentee votes, the KOH report said.
Patel, Maloney and many others have expressed concern about how many absentee ballots may be rejected in the New York races. But rejections occur for all sorts of reasons other than fraud, such as a voter forgetting to include their signature or mailing their ballot too late, it said.
