The District Court for the DC Court of Columbia ruled March 10 that a 2018 USCIS memo used to evaluate the work of H-1B employees at third party sites was unlawful because it had not gone through proper rule-making procedure before implementation. The judgment ruled in favor of a lawsuit by IT Serve Alliance, an ad-hoc organization representing Indian H-1B workers. (representational image/Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)