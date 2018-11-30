Signs sit behind the podium before the start of a press conference with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to announce a multi-state lawsuit to block the Trump administration from adding a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census form, at the headquarters of District Council 37, New York City's largest public employee union, April 3, 2018 in New York City. Indian American civil rights leader Vanita Gupta had stated at a press briefing July 17: “This move is furthering the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda. It will lead to inaccurate data that the nation will have to live with for the next 10 years.” (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)