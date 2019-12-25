CHICAGO, Ill. — A federal jury Dec. 20 declined to award a multimillion-dollar judgment to an Indian American family accused by their Oak Brook school district of trying to cheat in a geography bee in 2016, ruling in favor of the school board on most counts.
Barring an appeal, the verdict puts to bed years of costly litigation after the family accused a western suburban school district of trashing their reputation with accusations of cheating in a preliminary round of a national geography bee.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the jury heard closing arguments in the lawsuit after five days of testimony over whether Butler School District 53 acted appropriately when it accused Komal Julka of fraudulently purchasing answers to a geography bee in which her two sons, then 9 and 11 years old, planned to compete in January of 2016.
Komal Julka, her husband Dr. Rahul Julka, a DuPage County surgeon; and their two sons, now 13 and 15; asked the jury to award them nearly $13 million, arguing that they thought they were purchasing study materials for the geography bee.
The school district, though, has maintained that Komal Julka knowingly registered as a “fraudulent” home school provider to purchase the geography bee questions from the company that administered the bee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.