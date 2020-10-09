WASHINGTON (IANS) – The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the prestigious Yale University, accusing it of violating federal civil rights laws for "at least 50 years" by making admission decisions based on a candidate’s race, it was reported.
The department filed the lawsuit "on the grounds of race and national origin" Oct. 8 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.
In a press release, it said the university "imposes undue and unlawful penalties on racially-disfavored applicants, including in particular most Asian and white applicants.”
The university "injures applicants and students because Yale's race discrimination relies upon and reinforces damaging race-based stereotypes, including in particular such stereotypes against racially-favored applicants.”
The lawsuit has also alleges that the university also engages in "racial balancing by, among other things, keeping the annual percentage of African-American admitted applicants to within one percentage point of the previous year's admitted class as reflected in U.S. Department of Education data.”
Similar racial balancing was also meted out against Asian-American applicants, who include Indian Americans, it added.
"Illegal race discrimination by colleges and universities must end," the press release quoted Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division, as saying.
"This nation's highest ideals include the notion that we are all equal under the law. For centuries, people from all over the world have learned of this ideal, left their ancestral homes, and come to the U.S.
"All persons who apply for admission to colleges and universities should expect and know that they will be judged by their character, talents, and achievements and not the color of their skin.
"To do otherwise is to permit our institutions to foster stereotypes, bitterness, and division," he added.
According to a statement obtained by The Hill news website, Yale University president Peter Salovey defended the college, saying the use of race is "one element in a multi-stage examination" of an applicant in an effort to diversify the student body.
"Yale does not discriminate against applicants of any race or ethnicity. Our admissions practices are completely fair and lawful.
"Yale's admissions policies will not change as a result of the filing of this baseless lawsuit. We look forward to defending these policies in court," Salovey was quoted as saying in the statement.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: An email to India-West from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law said Kristen Clarke, president of the committee, strongly condemned the Department of Justice’s lawsuit.
Quoting Clarke, the statement said: “It is not hard to view this litigation as part of a carefully coordinated campaign seeking to terminate racial diversity efforts across our nation’s major colleges and universities. This is a Justice Department that has fully abandoned its mission when it comes to advancing equal educational opportunity and promoting racial diversity…Race-conscious admissions programs are both lawful and indispensable for ensuring institutions are open and available to students from all walks of life, including students of color. We will fight the Justice Department’s ill-conceived effort to tear down racial diversity.”
Niyati Shah, director of litigation for Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said: “Here we go again. Once again, the U.S. Department of Justice is the puppet for a racist puppet master determined to find racism where it doesn’t exist. The evidence is clear that affirmative action benefits all students, including Asian Americans, and we will continue to fight baseless legal challenges trying to dismantle affirmative action.”
The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is a national civil rights organization involved in all three of the major pending federal lawsuits challenging racial diversity efforts.
The Asian American Coalition for Education applauded the government’s action, whose president Yukong Zhao said in a statement: “All American children should be judged by their merits and the content of their character, not the color of their skin! We are grateful that the Federal Government has taken additional actions to enforce the Civil Rights Act clause for equal protection of the law, especially the equal rights of Asian-American children who have been long scapegoated by racial preferences in education. Politicians who have instituted failing policies in too many black and Hispanic communities, not hardworking Asian-American children, should be blamed for the persistent racial achievement gaps.”
