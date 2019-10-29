A $25,000 reward has been put up by private citizens for information leading to the arrests of suspects involved in the Oct. 1 murder of Indian American tech entrepreneur Tushar Atre.
Santa Cruz County, California Sheriff Jim Hart announced the reward Oct. 24 via a YouTube message. “My detectives are working hard to solve this case. But I also wanted to let you know that private citizens have put up a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and conviction of the suspects involved in this terrible crime,” he said. “Help us arrest these suspects,” said the Sheriff, encouraging people with information to call Sgt. Jacob Ainsworth at (831) 454-7635.
“Several people were involved in this murder and someone out there knows who they are. That is a terrible secret to keep,” said Hart in a Facebook post.
Atre, 50 — the founder and CEO of AtreNet and co-founder of Interstitial Systems, a licensed cannabis dispensary and delivery service — was kidnapped from his Santa Cruz, Calif. home at around 3 a.m. Oct. 1. He was found dead later that day. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2MWg7hF)
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff and Coroner’s office released a statement Oct. 7, which read in part: “Following an autopsy, our pathologist determined the cause of death is a gunshot wound and has confirmed this to be a homicide.” Officials have not released the type of weapon involved nor where on his body Atre was shot.
He was last seen leaving in a 2008 white BMW SUV, which belongs to his girlfriend Rachel Emerlye, who lives in Massachusetts, but was apparently visiting Atre that week, according to various news reports.
Ashley Keehn, spokeswoman for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office, told India-West Oct. 28 that Emerlye is not a person of interest in the case. Emerlye, too, owns a cannabis dispensary service.
Keehn confirmed that Atre’s body was found about 10 miles away from his oceanside home in Northern California, on property which belonged to him.
She said that investigators are combing through forensic evidence, such as DNA gathered at the scene of the crime and where Atre’s body was found. They are also looking at surveillance camera footage, said Keehn, declining however to state where the footage was obtained.
Detectives have also investigated his businesses, she said.
The reward is being offered until Nov. 30 to lend an urgency to the case, said Keehn.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Atre, who was born in New York, earned his B.A. in English Literature from New York University in 1992. He founded AtreNet, a web marketing and design firm, in 1996.
AtreNet served some of the San Francisco Bay Area’s largest corporations, including Hewlett Packard, VMWare, Marvell, Verisign, LSI Logic, Seagate, and dozens of others, according to the company’s Web site.
