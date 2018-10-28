NEWARK, Calif. — The Kailash Medical Foundation held a fundraising gala at the Oasis Palace Restaurant Sept. 22 that raised over $38,000 to provide free medical, dental, and optical care to underserved countries where people have little or no access to health care.
KMF is a 501(c)3 non-profit based in Dublin, California. A team of 12-22 physicians, dentists, optometrists, and volunteers travel for a one-week period to run free medical camps.
Since 2015, KMF has been on eight missions to five countries around the world and treated over 17,000 patients. Trips to date have included Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Zambia, Panama, Mexico, and Nepal.
KMF is a 100 percent volunteer-based organization. No one is salaried, according to a press release. All monies donated go towards medications and patient care. Dr. Yogesh Bhakta, the president and founder, was inspired to start this non-profit after his sister, Kailash, passed away of a rare cancer at the age of 46.
In January 2019, the medical team will travel to the Philippines. Camps will be based outside of Bacolad. Next June, they will be back in Panama and in October they will go to Nepal. Each of the missions costs an average of $25,000.
The money raised at the event will help to go on two missions in 2019. Funds will also be used towards the purchase of an iStat machine, which gives rapid blood test results allowing accurate decisions on treatment based kidney function and electrolytes of the patients, added the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.