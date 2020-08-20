Kamala Harris accepted her party’s nomination for vice president on the third night of the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19, and credited her late Indian American mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for imbuing her with the values that has led her to a career in public service.
In her prime time speech to millions of women around the nation who watched it with their daughters, Harris, the first African American, first Indian American, and third female vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket, credited the pioneering women who had come before her, picking up the torch when they were not yet allowed to vote. Harris’ speech came a day after the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
“There’s another woman, whose name isn’t known, whose story isn’t shared. Another woman whose shoulders I stand on. And that’s my mother—Shyamala Gopalan Harris,” said Harris, sharing the story of her mother who came to the U.S. at age 19 to study at U.C. Berkeley. Gopalan, a cancer researcher, died in 2009.
“My mother raised us mostly on her own,” said Harris, noting that her parents divorced when she was just five. “Like so many mothers, she worked around the clock to make it work, packing lunches before we woke up, and paying bills after we went to bed, helping us with homework at the kitchen table, and shuttling us to church for choir practice.”
“She made it look easy, though I know it never was,” said Harris, adding: “My mother instilled in my sister Maya and me the values that would chart the course of our lives.”
“She raised us to be proud, strong Black women. And she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage,” said the junior senator from California, who formerly served as the state’s Attorney General.
“Oh, I wish she were here tonight, but I know she’s watching. I keep thinking about my mother, all of 5 foot tall, and never imagining this could happen,” said Harris.
The third night of the convention was dedicated to women. Many of the speakers lauded Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s pick of Harris as his running mate.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said: “Kamala Harris is exactly the vice president we need now. She is committed to the Constitution.” The Speaker lambasted President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for stalling the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for failing to deliver much-needed economic relief to millions of people who have lost their jobs and homes.
“The barriers have been broken down,” said Hillary Clinton, the former senator from New York who ran against Trump in 2016. Clinton referred to Harris’s immigrant roots — her father Donald Harris is from Jamaica — and said a Biden-Harris ticket would “redeem the soul of our country.”
Former President Barack Obama, who spoke before Harris, characterized her as a friend. “Joe has chosen an ideal partner who’s more than prepared for the job; someone who knows what it’s like to overcome barriers and who’s made a career fighting to help others live out their own American dream.”
“Along with the experience needed to get things done, Joe and Kamala have concrete policies that will turn their vision of a better, fairer, stronger country into reality.”
Obama also chastised Trump harshly for not taking his job seriously. “For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” he said.
“Joe and Kamala will restore our standing in the world – and as we’ve learned from this pandemic, that matters. They actually care about every American. And they care deeply about this democracy,” said Obama.
Harris took aim at Trump, stating: “Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods.” She spoke about the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on people of color, noting: “This is not a coincidence. It is the effect of structural racism, inequities in education and technology, health care and housing, job security and transportation.”
“There is no vaccine for racism,” she said.
The Trump campaign immediately sent out an e-mailed response. “Harris is the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate, with a voting record even further to the left than Bernie Sanders.”
“The radical leftists have taken over the Democrat party. Their agenda includes raising taxes by $4 trillion, forcing a government takeover of your healthcare, cutting police funding, and granting amnesty to 11 million illegal aliens, while also giving them taxpayer-funded healthcare and work permits so they can compete against Americans for jobs. The American people will not buy what the Democrats are selling,” said Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020 national press secretary.
The Associated Press adds: Harris also blistered Trump, something she’s expected to do frequently as she campaigns with Biden in the coming months — though in-person events may remain impossible as the coronavirus rages. She recalled her days in the courtroom when she would declare “Kamala Harris for the people,” reviving a slogan from her presidential campaign, while noting, “I know a predator when I see one.” She didn’t mention the president by name then but didn’t spare him later.
“Donald Trump’s failure has cost lives and livelihoods,” Harris said. She later added, “Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose.”
