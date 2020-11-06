Kamala Harris, the first Indian American and African American candidate on a U.S. presidential ticket, is penciled in to speak ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at a location that’s increasingly taking on the look of a victory podium set up at the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.
Biden is on the cusp of winning the presidency Nov. 6 as he opened or extended leads over Trump in critical battlegrounds of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona. A Pennsylvania win alone will push him over the top of the 270-electoral vote target.
As per campaign chatter, Harris speaking first is the Biden camp’s nod to the vice presidential candidate’s historic run. At this time, it is not clear if Harris and Biden will take the stage even if Pennsylvania results are not yet declared by that time.
At this time, the mood in the campaign is said to be one of “joy” and “relief” after an “emotional roller coaster” of a long and bruising election campaign season amid an ongoing pandemic.
Champagne bottles are being popped but the public posture remains muted yet confident.
A campaign staffer told NBC that the final call on the election result (in Biden’s favor) is “only an eventuality” and “imminent.”
We know that Biden is on the cusp of presidency after massive gains in Pennsylvania, but when exactly will the race be called?
There isn’t a straight answer in terms of clock time but networks’ ‘decision desks,’ which have been making these calls, are saying they want to ensure the confidence intervals that they’re seeing in Penn State data align with that best practice, and they can actually say that yes, the pattern is repetitive and solid enough to confirm.
There still remain about 100,000 ballots to be called in Pennsylvania. So far, for at least 15 hours straight, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been steadily cutting into Donald Trump’s initial lead there and is now ahead by over 9,000 votes.
That trend is being powered by Philadelphia, the state’s biggest city. Much of the mail ballots are going for Biden at a rate of 75 percent and this is being repeated in county after county, and it’s not an isolated pattern in Philly alone, where the rate is ticking higher.
Democratic voters went all in on using the mail vote, while Republicans turned out on election day. That’s what we’re seeing in the numbers coming out Nov. 6. Pennsylvania had just two ways to vote: Mail or in-person. There was no in-person early voting possible here. So, it figures that votes getting counted Nov. 6 are skewing blue and adding more to Biden’s total rather than Trump’s tally.
Millions of votes are still to be counted but even before we have the final tally, Biden has already 73 million votes nationally, the most in American political history.
Trump is fuming, he remains defiant and continues to allege “fraud” in Pennsylvania. His children have chimed into the overall White House meltdown, in terms that generally occupy the wide arc between what’s “legal” and “illegal.”
Biden leads Trump 253 to 214 in the electoral vote tally. A victory in Pennsylvania means it is game over for Trump, who ran a wild campaign in 2016 and has transformed the White House in the strangest of ways in the last four years.
Biden is a sharp contrast to Trump, both in the personal and political realm.
The last three days have shown Americans glimpses of that very contrast.
Biden spent every day since the election trying to ease tensions and delivering his messages with little outward show of anxiety.
“I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working,” Biden has said repeatedly. “It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America.”
