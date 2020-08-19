Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has announced that fellow Indian American Sabrina Singh has been named her press secretary.
Singh, 32, previously served as the spokeswoman for former Democratic presidential candidates New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Earlier in the month, Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, picked 55-year-old Indian American Harris as his running mate.
"I'm so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as Press Secretary for @KamalaHarris! Can't wait to get to work and win in November!," tweeted Singh, the first-ever Indian American press secretary to a vice-presidential nominee of a major political party.
A resident of Los Angeles, Singh was earlier spokesperson of the Democratic National Committee. She is the granddaughter of Sardar J.J. Singh of the India League of America, a nonprofit organization that champions the interests of the Indian American community in the U.S., her bio notes.
In the 1940s, the elder Singh along with a small group of fellow Indians mounted a nationwide campaign against the racial discriminatory policies of the U.S.
This culminated in the then-president Harry Truman signing the Luce-Celler Act on July 2, 1946, reports said. The signing of the Act allowed a quota of 100 Indians to immigrate to the United States per annum, the reports added.
Additionally, Sri Lankan American Rohini Kosoglu has been appointed in a senior role to advise Harris. She earlier served as a senior adviser to Harris in her Senate office and presidential campaign.
Harris was a presidential candidate until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support.
