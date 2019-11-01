Indian American presidential candidate Kamala Harris sent out urgent pleas to donors Oct. 29, noting that she has not yet qualified for the sixth debate and is trailing behind the top four contenders in the money race.
Several news reports emerged the following day, with analysts predicting the campaign was on its last legs, hemorrhaging money as it flagged in fundraising efforts.
“Is the Kamala Harris Campaign Dead?” opined the National Review, while other outlets declared a “major shakeup” in campaign staff and strategy. In a memo forwarded from the campaign to India-West, Harris, currently the junior senator from California, announced that she would take a pay cut along with all consultants, re-negotiate and trim many contracts, and reduce the size of the staff at her campaign’s headquarters.
Moreover, many field staff from New Hampshire, Nevada, and California and some staff from headquarters will be deployed to Iowa for what Harris called “the home stretch” of the caucus campaign. The candidate said in the memo that she hopes to have the organizational muscle to canvass every precinct in Iowa, and also said she was shoring up resources to maintain a minimum “7-figure paid media campaign” in the weeks leading up to the Iowa Caucus.
Harris has raised more than $35 million, but has spent more than $12 million, including almost $2 million in salaries, according to an India-West analysis of her Federal Election Commission report as of Oct. 30. The campaign has also spent $517,356 on travel, and more than $167,000 on catering.
“What happens in the 98 days between now and the Iowa caucuses matters tremendously to the viability of our campaign. As you’ve seen in the news, many of our opponents are out-raising us by tens of millions of dollars,” wrote the candidate in her fund-raising e-mail to donors.
“The polls are fluctuating daily, but most of them show us trailing some of our opponents. And, as my team and I have shared, grassroots contributions to our campaign have slowed this month,” she said.
India-West analysis of FEC reports reveals that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont currently leads the money race, with $42,795,988 in un-itemized donations under $200, and $18,660,347 from larger donors who have given $200 or more, for a total of $61,461,364.74 over three quarters in 2019.
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, once considered a dark horse candidate, has amassed the most in large donations of $200 or more, with $27,028,690 in large itemized donations, and $24,433,60 in un-itemized donations, for a total of $51,470,411.06, according to the campaign’s third quarter FEC reports.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who ranks just a few points behind front runner Joe Biden in most national polls, has also relied on smaller donors to amass a campaign war chest of $49,795,497.55. She has raked in $31,964,058 from un-itemized individual contributions and 17,824,259 from larger itemized contributions.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the top contender in almost every poll, has been floundering in his campaign fund-raising efforts, pulling in only $37,705,501.34 over three quarters in 2019. Biden has received two-thirds of his support from larger donors — $24,426,934 — and $13,207,652 in contributions less than $200.
Harris is running fifth in the money race; she has raised $35,505,961.50 over three quarters, according to her FEC report, from more than 350,000 donors.
She has raised 21,278,767.00 from larger donors, which include a number of Hollywood luminaries. Rob Reiner, Sean Penn, Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, Barbra Streisand, George Lucas, and Sherry Lansing are among Harris’ contributors. Designer Tory Burch and singer Loretta Lynn have also donated to the campaign.
Deepak Raj, co-founder of the Indian American Impact Fund — which has endorsed Harris — has donated $2,800 to her campaign. Shekar Narasimhan, co-founder of the AAPI Victory Fund — which has not endorsed a presidential candidate — has thrown his money behind former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, with two contributions of $1,000. Dilawar Syed, who founded the AAPI Victory Fund with Narasimhan, has donated $500 to Biden’s campaign.
Harris has also garnered the financial support of Pennsylvania physician Manan Trivedi, a former congressional contender. Interestingly, Harris received an early contribution of $2,700 from tech investor Swati Mylavarapu, who is now the national investment chair for Buttigieg’s campaign.
An India-West analysis of Harris’ donor list suggests that the candidate’s message has not resonated with Indian American donors. Looking at donations of over $1000, 72 Indian Americans gave $2,800, out of a total of 1511 donors at that level. Five Indian Americans gave $2,700, out of 574 donors who gave the same amount; and two gave $2,500, out of 72 who gave similar amounts.
Seventy Indian Americans gave $2,000, out of 286 donors at that level. Fifteen Indian Americans gave $1,500 out of 108 donors who gave a similar amount. Three Indian Americans donated $1,400 out of 15 at that level, and 85 Indian Americans donated $1000, out of 2,319 donors who gave a similar amount.
Harris has also collected $14,227,194 from smaller donors.
In a second e-mail message to supporters, Harris noted that she has not yet qualified for the sixth debate, which will be held Dec. 19 at the University of California, Los Angeles. The PBS News Hour and Politico will host the debate; thus far, only candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders have qualified.
To qualify for the December debate, candidates must poll at 4 percent or greater in four national or early-voting state polls or 6 percent or greater in two early-voting state polls. Harris is one poll short on the first criteria.
A USA Today/Suffolk poll released Oct. 30 showed the California senator polling at 3 percent in the national race. She polled at 4 percent in an Economist/YouGov poll released the same day, with Biden polling at 27 percent, and Warren polling at 23 percent in the same poll.
Candidates must also have garnered donations from 200,000 individual donors; Harris has met that mark.
The candidate remained undeterred by her low polling and fund-raising numbers. “Nothing worth fighting for is easy. Making history isn't easy. Defending justice isn't easy. We do it because it matters — and we intend to win,” she tweeted late night Oct. 30.
