NEW YORK and WASHINGTON – Ahead of her inauguration as the 49th vice president of the U.S. on Jan. 20, Kamala Harris Jan. 19 formally resigned from the Senate.
After she takes over as vice president, Harris will preside over the upper chamber of Congress.
"Thus, as I leave the United States Senate, this is not goodbye. This is hello," Harris wrote in an op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle published Jan. 18, indicating that in her capacity as the vice president, she will also become the president of the Senate.
"As I resign from the Senate, I am preparing to take an oath that would have me preside over it," she said.
The Democratic Party will gain control of the Senate later this month when Georgia's Democratic senators-elect Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are sworn in.
The Democratic and Republican parties will each hold 50 seats in the chamber, with Harris having the power to cast the tie-breaking vote, which she said in the op-ed she is not willing to use unless necessary.
"Since our nation's founding, only 268 tie-breaking votes have been cast by a vice president. I intend to work tirelessly as your vice president, including, if necessary, fulfilling this Constitutional duty," she wrote.
"At the same time, it is my hope that rather than come to the point of a tie, the Senate will instead find common ground and do the work of the American people."
Before being elected to the Senate in the 2016 California Senate election, Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, was the attorney general of California, a post she held after completing her tenure as district attorney of San Francisco.
On Jan. 20, Harris will create history by becoming the first female vice president of the country, and also the first woman of color, the first African American and first Indian American to assume the office.
When she takes the oath, the vice president-elect will be resting her hand on Regina Shelton’s bible.
Shelton’s bible has featured in every single big moment of Harris' political career up till now. She laid her left hand upon it as she took the oath of office to be attorney general of California, and it was there when she swore to defend the Constitution of the United States, as a senator from California.
"I carry Mrs. Shelton with me always," wrote Harris in a 2019 article in Bustle.
Shelton's Bible will be one of two that will feature at Harris' coronation at noon on Jan. 20.
"When I raise my right hand and take the oath of office tomorrow, I carry with me two heroes who'd speak up for the voiceless and help those in need: Justice Thurgood Marshall and Mrs. Shelton," Harris posted on Twitter, barely 24 hours before she takes office.
The second bible belongs to the late civil rights icon and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, in a nod to his role in Harris' choice of Howard University for her graduation and in shaping her thinking to see law as a tool to bring equity. Marshall also graduated from Howard, a legendary school among historically black universities. Howard is only a short distance away by train from the White House.
Shelton owned three houses in a single block in Oakland, California, and ran a nursery school in one of them. This was a time when Harris' mother, newly separated from husband Donald Harris, was looking for help to care for her girls Kamala and Maya and also needed a place to stay.
Gopalan and her daughters moved into an apartment above the nursery. The bonds soon grew so strong that Harris began referring to Shelton as her "second mother."
In an interview to Yahoo!, Shelton's nephew Aubrey LaBrie said Shelton used to ferry Kamala and Maya to a Baptist church in West Oakland every Sunday. The bible on which Harris has taken all her oaths of office is the same bible that Shelton carried with her to church.
"That's been her amulet so to speak, her oracle, my aunt's Bible," LaBrie told Yahoo in an interview.
Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, extending the “historic” tag to yet another first. Harris will be the first Indian and Black American woman vice president taking her oath of office from the first Latina justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
