WASHINGTON – On the occasion of Grandparents Day Sept. 13, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris recounted the days she spent with her grandparents in India.
Taking to Twitter, Harris said, "My grandparents were phenomenal. My grandfather was a defender of the freedom of India, while my grandmother travelled across India to talk to women about accessing birth control. Their passion and commitment to improving our future led me to where I am today." On Aug. 27, she had taken another trip down memory lane, recalling that her grandfather, P V Gopalan, would often take her on his morning walks in India, where he would discuss the importance of fighting for democracy and civil rights.
"As a young girl, my grandfather would often take me on his morning walks in India, where he'd discuss the importance of fighting for democracy and civil rights. That commitment and that fight for a better future lives on in me to this day," she said in a tweet.
The tweet contained a 57-second video where she is heard saying: "My grandparents were phenomenal. We would go back to India like, every other year. My grandfather fought for and was a defender of the freedom of India. When I was a young girl, being the eldest grandchild, my grandfather would take me on his morning walk."
Harris said those walks along the beach in India really "planted something in my mind and created a commitment in me.'
"All of his buddies who were also great leaders would talk about the importance of fighting for democracy and the importance of fighting for civil rights and that people would be treated equally regardless of where they were born or the circumstance of their birth," the Indian American senator said.
"Those walks along the beach in India really planted something in my mind and created a commitment in me, before I even realized it. That has led me to where I am today," she is heard saying in the video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.