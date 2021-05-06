Award-winning filmmaker Prithvi Konanur’s Kannada film, “Pinki Elli” (“Where is Pinki”), will open the 2021 New York Indian Film Festival June 3. “The Covid-19 situation in India is heartbreaking,” said Indian American Aseem Chhabra, NYIFF festival director. “But we made a promise to our audience in the United States and elsewhere. The show must go on.” (photo provided)