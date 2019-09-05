Several members of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department filed a lawsuit Aug. 26 against a gun shop that sold a weapon to the killer of an Indian engineering student.
Sharath Koppu, 24, at the time of his death, was shot in the back by Marlin Mack, as he worked at J’s Fish and Chicken restaurant, owned by one of his relatives. Koppu, from Warangal, had arrived in the U.S. only months earlier to study for his master’s degree in computer science at the University of Missouri Kansas City. Witnesses and security camera footage show a man entering the restaurant with a gun wrapped in a towel. As Koppu fled, Mack shot him in the back.
Koppu’s body was shipped back to Waragal, where hundreds of relatives came to mourn the promising young man, who had worked for several years as a software engineer in India before coming to the U.S.
Koppu’s cousin, Raghavender Chowdavaram, raised $50,000 on a GoFundMe for his body to be flown home and for funeral expenses.
“In the pursuit of his dreams, he moved to USA to do his Masters. He had the same dreams like everyone else to make it big in the land of opportunity. He had a great sense of humor, and always made people laugh and was always eager to lend a helping hand,” wrote Chowdavaram.
Eight days after he killed Koppu, Mack went to the Armory KC in Independence, Missouri to buy a shotgun. The convicted felon checked a box ‘yes’ which asked about his criminal history, but the shop nonetheless allowed him to purchase a gun, according to the lawsuit.
Mack was able to buy a semi-automatic AK-style pistol, which he then used a day later to shoot at several Kansas City police officers, wounding two at the scene, and then another as he fled the scene. Police were pursuing him in the Koppu case, and caught him at a motel.
Mack was killed by officers as he fled the scene. Interviewed in India, Koppu’s father said he wished police officers had not killed Mack so that he could get answers from him as to why Mack killed his son.
Attorney Christopher Accurso, who represents the officers and their wives, who are also plaintiffs, told KHSB Kansas City that the gun shop had all the information it needed to prevent Mack from buying a gun.
“When the information is in front of you that you can't sell somebody a firearm, you need to abide by that. And if you're going to choose not to follow those rules, you need to be held accountable,” said Accurso.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2jTR4QI)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.