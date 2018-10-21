A Shawnee Mission East high school senior in Prarie Village, Kansas, is making huge breakthroughs on an international level when it comes to research on how iron impacts the vision of Alzheimer's disease patients, according to a Fox4KC.com report.
Stuti Dalal's work has gained so much attention it's now being published in a big-time scientific journal, the report said.
"I love that I can, like at such a young age, take these opportunities to help my society and help the world around me," Stuti, 17, told the publication. "I like to call myself a person who's able to give back to society, but I also just like to consider myself a normal high schooler," she said.
She's conducting medical research that might one day help find a cure for Alzheimer's.
"Seeing what a patient itself goes through and what their parents go through really inspired me," Stuti added.
Her passion comes from pain. The teen, who once lived in India, watched her great uncle struggle from the disease, according to the report.
"What really kind of struck my curiosity was the fact that no one knows why this happens," she noted in the report, adding that the teen noticed that her great uncle had problems with his vision because of his Alzheimer's.
"I really wanted to explore that, these ocular symptoms. Why do they occur? How are they correlated? And things like that," Stuti said in the report.
Her research began in the fourth grade. Since then, she's looked at everything from the effect of turmeric on ultraviolet-induced cancer cells to a link between Type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's to her latest project, the Fox4KC.com report added.
"I specifically focused on Alzheimer's and the eye because that is also a big area where patients are affected," the Indian American student said.
At just 15 years old, Stuti started working at KU Medical Center and later at Case Western University in Ohio. She spends her summers in a lab just outside of Cleveland, the report said.
Her years of research, so far, have led to being published in the journal Experimental Eye Changes, when she was just 16 years old, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.