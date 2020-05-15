Kansas Indian American Mayor Usha Reddi Suspends Campaign for U.S. Senate
MANHATTAN, Kan. — A northeast Kansas mayor has suspended her campaign for the Democratic nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat.
Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi said May 14 that responding to the coronavirus pandemic had become “the most important work of my life” and would continue to demand “100% of my focus for the foreseeable future.”
Reddi’s decision all but guarantees that state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a retired Kansas City-area anesthesiologist, will be the Democratic nominee.
The Senate seat is open because four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts is not seeking reelection.
Reddi raised less than $147,000 for her campaign through March, while Bollier raised nearly $3.5 million.
Reddi was first elected to the Manhattan City Commission in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. Fellow commissioners picked her this year to serve a year as mayor, and she previously held the job in 2016-17. She also is an elementary school math teacher.
India-West Staff Reporter adds:
Reddi’s statement announcing her withdrawal from the Senate race appears below:
“Fellow Kansans, today I’m informing you that I must suspend my campaign for the U.S. Senate.
“These unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic require that my work as the Mayor of Manhattan be my first and only priority.
“On March 14, I met with the Leavenworth County Democrats. After this wonderful meeting, I immediately had to put on my Mayor's hat to take up Manhattan's fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its disastrous effects. Traveling home to Manhattan, I was continuously on the telephone with city staff and business and community leaders listening to their concerns and taking action regarding COVID-19.
“Later that week, I paused my U.S. Senate campaign stating that my Mayoral duties came first. Today, sixty days later, things have not changed. My attention must continue to be focused on the people, organizations, and businesses of Manhattan and our region. Participating in our joint response to the pandemic is the most important work of my life. COVID-19 meetings and calls will continue to demand 100% of my focus for the foreseeable future. Working together, we will beat this virus and re-make our vibrant community and economy.
“My Senate campaign was rooted in meeting Kansans where they live. Brian and I have enjoyed every house party, county gathering, KDP fundraiser, and advocacy meeting you invited us to. I’ve learned so much from you and know we must continue to press for needed changes in improving health care, addressing climate change, strengthening public education, and protecting the right to vote. This fight has brought into further clarity the stark inequities we will need to address in our pandemic recovery program.
“While I’m stepping back from my Senate candidacy, I will continue advocating for Democratic representation and policies that Kansans deserve now more than ever in Washington.
“Thank you for your support.”
