MANGALURU – Karnataka’s legendary saxophonist Kadri Gopalnath died at a private hospital here Oct. 11. He was 69.
“Gopalnath died earlier due to cardiac arrest after he was admitted to A.J. Hospital on Oct. 10 when he complained of breathing and back pain,” a state information department official told IANS.
Gopalnath is survived by his widow, Sarojini, sons Manikanth and Guruprasad and daughter Ambika Mohan.
Manikanth is a noted music director.
The last rites of Gopalnath took place Oct. 12 after his oldest son, Gurupraad, flew to the city from Dubai where he works.
“Hundreds of the musician’s admirers and followers flocked to Gopalnath’s house at Padavinangady to pay their last respects to him and console the bereaved family,” added the official.
Born on Dec. 6, 1949 in a Dakshina Kannada village, Gopalnath was the son of flute (nagaswara) expert Taniyappa and learnt to play saxophone from his guru, N. Gopalakrishna Iyer of Kalaniketan, over five decades ago.
Fascinated by the sound of the saxophone when he heard it for the first time at a concert by the Mysuru Palace Band, he decided to practice on it and went on to become an expert in a decade.
In recognition of his outstanding performance and contribution to Carnatic music, he was conferred the Padma Shri, Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award and the Karnataka Kalasri Award.
Gopalnath was the first Carnatic musician to play at the BBC Promenade concert in 1994 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. He also played the saxophone at jazz festivals in Prague, Berlin, Mexico and Paris as well as in Mumbai and Chennai.
Gopalnath also played for Carnatic music programs of the state-run All India Radio for years, first at Mangaluru, and later in Chennai. He also performed at several state-sponsored concerts across the country during his heydays.
Mourning the loss of Gopalnath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the remarkable musician epitomized excellence.
“Blessed with exceptional diligence and talent, Gopanath made a valuable contribution to Carnatic music. His works were popular across continents. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers,” Modi wrote.
In a condolence message, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the Carnatic exponent had adapted a foreign instrument like saxophone to the Indian classical music and entertained connoisseurs with his enchanting performances.
“In his death, the world of music has lost a great musician,” he added.
