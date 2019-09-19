Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp recently made more than a dozen appointments to various boards, commissions and authorities, with Indian American Kartik Bhatt among those receiving the nods.
Bhatt was named to the Georgia Board of Examiners for the Certification of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant Operators and Laboratory Analysts.
The board was created by legislation enacted in 1969 for the purpose of protecting the public health, safety and welfare by establishing minimum qualifications for persons who operate wastewater treatment plants, wastewater collection systems, water distribution systems, public water supply systems, or who conduct certain tests of water or wastewater samples in conjunction with the operation of public water system or wastewater treatment plants, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The board is comprised of six members appointed by the governor. Five are active in the profession, and one is a member from the public at-large. All members are appointed for terms of four years.
Bhatt has been appointed as a consumer member for the board. Bhatt is a property manager with Laxminarayan 108 LLC. He and his wife, Twisha, have a child and live in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.