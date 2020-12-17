Kash Patel, the chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against media outlet CNN and several of its top reporters.
Patel, in filing his suit Dec. 11, claimed that the liberal network published false statements and promoted “unfounded left-wing political narratives” by painting Patel as a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist seeking to smear President-elect Joe Biden, according to reports.
The complaint filed in Virginia Circuit Court named CNN reporters Barbara Starr, Zachary Cohen, Ryan Browne, Alex Marquardt and Nicole Gaouette as defendants, in addition to the network itself.
It claims CNN “deliberately or recklessly conveyed a false message” to sensationalize the “news” and humiliate Patel, reports noted.
The Indian American, who was previously a top aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and a Trump adviser, claims CNN published a series of articles from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4 penned by the defendants that “contain a series of false and defamatory statements” about him, according to the complaint.
Patel’s legal team said CNN retaliated against him because he helped poke holes in the network’s narrative that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia before the 2016 election.
Patel’s attorney, Steven S. Biss, argued “publication of the Defamatory Statements is part of a general pattern of retaliation and discrimination against Kash” and “a larger conspiracy undertaken between 2018 and the present to discredit Kash through the publication of false statements and the promotion of unfounded left-wing political narratives,” according to a Fox News report.
Kash “uncovered many inconvenient facts undermining the fake political narrative about ‘collusion’ between members of the Trump campaign and ‘Russians,’” when he was counsel for Nunes, then-chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the complaint claims.
Patel is seeking presumed damages, actual damages, special damages and punitive damages as a result of the defendants’ statements and actions, according to the complaint. He also wants a permanent injunction prohibiting CNN reporters from repeating the defamatory speech, the complaint notes.
