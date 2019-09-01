The Kashmiri Pandit community held a rally Aug. 24 at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in support of the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which formerly gave Kashmir special autonomous status.
The Pandits were joined by several other Indian Americans.
"The rally highlighted the fact that these temporary articles related to Jammu and Kashmir needed these modifications as these were highly discriminatory against almost all Kashmiri minorities," Subash Razdan, an Atlanta resident of Kashmiri ancestry and a former president of the National Federation of Indian American Associations, told PTI.
"All those present believed that under this new freedom courtesy of the Modi government, India's Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and other minorities will now have a better chance to be equals before the law," he said.
At the rally, Kashmiri Pandits told personal stories of being forced to leave their homeland 30 years ago. Beginning in December 1989, more than 200,000 Hindus fled Kashmir in a mass exodus, under threats of violence. Many lived as refugees in neighboring Jammu and were effectively banned from returning to Kashmir.
The Indian government revoked Article 370 on Aug. 5 and split up Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh into two Union territories.
