Katy, Texas Independent School District parents have expressed outrage and allegations of racism after the local police department released a Facebook post Oct. 25 of an overcrowded school bus packed with Indian children.
The post depicts several children hanging off the side of a school bus, with a caption stating: “Remember. It’s National School Bus Safety Week.”
"This post is completely offensive. Shame on you Katy ISD Police Department," a Katy ISD mom commented on the post before it was removed.
"Your job is to remain neutral and offer protection to our students, staff and faculty, not post such racist memes. This is NOT representative of my support of the school district which is supposed to educate our children into world leaders. Shame!,” she proclaimed.
Clint Proctor is the Katy ISD parent who saw the post and demanded it be removed. "It was clearly inappropriate and unfortunately, it's racist," Proctor told the Houston Chronicle.
Proctor said he reached out to Officer Robert Jinks, who posted the message. "He said there was nothing about that post that [was problematic] and that I don't know how to take a joke," he said.
Proctor said he wants a more public apology to be made, and for Jinks to be reprimanded. "How many times is a person in power just going to be slapped on the wrist for saying something offensive?" Proctor told the Houston Chronicle. "The guy needs to have some type of sensitivity class. He needs to show his face."
The Katy ISD Police Department quickly issued an apology on Facebook. “Our last post was not meant to humiliate or offend anyone, it was intended as a reminder of the importance of school bus safety during National School Bus Safety Week.”
“The post was deleted and again we apologize if it offended anyone.”
Several responders to the post stated it was funny and should not have been deleted by the police department. “It really upsets me that you all apologized and deleted the post. What you posted wasn’t in any way, shape or form racist or insensitive,” responded Elena Carlberg. “All it showed is that you all have a sense of humor. You obviously didn’t see color or ethnicity. The people complaining obviously did. That’s offensive,” said Carlberg.
Indian American Harini Iragavarapu wrote: “I loved it and it was actually funny.”
The Katy ISD administration issued a statement Oct. 25: "Katy ISD was made aware of a post placed on the Katy ISD Police Department Facebook page this morning. The post was not intended to offend anyone. It has since been removed. Here at Katy ISD we are committed to respecting all cultures and backgrounds. Our relationship with our students, parents and community is extremely important. We apologize and take full responsibility for this incident. We want our community to know that this issue is important to us and it will be dealt with in the appropriate manner."
