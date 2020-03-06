There are a number of ways in which people greet each other around the world but amid the Coronavirus outbreak, people are having second thoughts.
The highly contagious disease, termed as Covid 19, has gripped almost every country. With no drug or vaccine in sight, one of the most important steps that one can take to mitigate the disease is to stay away as much as possible from other people, for the virus is transmitted through coming into contact with others, particularly if they cough, sneeze or spit. Also, wash your hands and don’t touch your face, warned public health officials.
But when you meet someone, how do you know if he/she has spent 20 seconds washing their hands as prescribed? So, according to many, the best way to minimize the risk is to avoid handshakes altogether and adopt the Indian way of greeting: Namaste.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently encouraged his countrymen to replace handshakes with Namaste to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
“Just avoid shaking hands as I do. You can try to implement the Indian system of Namaste or say another word like shalom, but find a way, any way, of not shaking hands,” he said while demonstrating how to do it.
Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher also shared a video on Twitter in which he urged people to avoid shaking hands and instead greet people with a Namaste.
“Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age-old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centers your energies. Try it. #caronavirus,” Kher wrote alongside the video.
In February, a photo of a note on the doors of a Silicon Valley firm, Andreessen Horowitz, started circulating on Twitter. “Due to the Corona Virus (sic), No Handshakes Please. Thank You,” the note read.
Many people on Twitter are suggesting that Namaste is the best form of greeting right now, with some posting pictures of people with folded hands.
“To prevent #coronavirus Let’s socialize #Namaste greeting replacing handshake. It is an ancient Sanskrit greeting which means “I bow to the God within you” or “The Spirit within me salutes the Spirit in you” - we are all made from the same One Divine Consciousness.#Covid_19,” one user wrote.
“Time to introduce Namaste globally,” said another.
“Time to adopt #Namaste as universal way of greetings across the world. @UN,” read one more tweet.
If you continue attempting to shake hands, your attempts will be rebuffed, just like German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s were. Earlier this week, Germany’s interior minister was caught on camera refusing to shake the hand of Merkel. He acknowledges the gesture in a widely circulated video but keeps his hands to himself.
